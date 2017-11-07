Nevada Prepaid Tuition Enrollment, Contest Now Open

The Nevada State Treasurer’s Office announced that Nevada Prepaid Tuition is now open for enrollment. Nevadans who enroll before January 31, 2018, will be eligible to win a full year of college tuition.

“College tuition continues to rise, but with Nevada Prepaid Tuition you can lock in tomorrow’s in-state tuition at today’s prices,” said Dan Schwartz, Nevada State Treasurer. “Enrollment is now open, and if you enroll today, you could win a year of university tuition for your child’s future college!”

Nevada Prepaid Tuition benefits may be used at any eligible school in the country, which includes any accredited public or private university, college, or vocational school that is qualified to participate in federal financial aid programs. Payment plans start as low as $38 per month for prepaid tuition at a community college and $49 per month for one-year of university tuition.

Parents who purchase a Nevada Prepaid Tuition Plan by Wednesday, January 31, 2018, will be automatically entered into a drawing to be awarded a Nevada Prepaid Tuition Plan account. The winner will have their choice of a 1-year University Plan account or a 2-Year Community College Plan account. Enrollment forms can be completed online at www.NVPrepaid.gov.

Plans offered by the Nevada State Treasurer’s Office include the Nevada Prepaid Tuition Program, SSGA Upromise 529 Plan, the Vanguard 529 College Savings Plan, the USAA 529 College Savings Plan, the Putnam 529 for America, and Wealthfront 529 College Savings Plan. Each plan is different and they can even be used together to offer families a complete savings strategy.

To learn more about any of these programs please visit www.NV529.org.

(Nevada State Treasurer's Office contributed to this report.)