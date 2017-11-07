Sparks Police Seek Suspects in Car Burglaries Case - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Sparks Police Seek Suspects in Car Burglaries Case

Posted: Updated:

Sparks Police officers need your help finding two suspects in connection with multiple car burglaries near Mesa Meadows, Consumnes and Merito Court. 

Police say the car burglaries are believed to be connected which occurred around 3 a.m. on October 27th.

Officers and Detectives say video surveillance footage from two locations show two suspects and an associated suspect vehicle.  

If you have any information about these burglaries, contact Detectives 353-2225 or Secret Witness 322-4900, or text your tip to 847411. Your information will remain anonymous. A $250 reward is being offered. 

