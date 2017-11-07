TMCC Reports Power Outage, All Dandini Classes Canceled - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

TMCC Reports Power Outage, All Dandini Classes Canceled

Posted: Updated:

Truckee Meadows Community College says all classes at Dandini Campus are canceled Tuesday due to an extensive power outage which is anticipated to take all day to repair.

Classes will resume Wednesday as scheduled.

Other sites are open for regular classes and business.

The power outage is only at Dandini Campus.

NV Energy is on the scene.

There's no immediate word on what caused the outage.

