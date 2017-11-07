Lane Closures on Sullivan Lane Tuesday and Wednesday - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Lane Closures on Sullivan Lane Tuesday and Wednesday

Posted: Updated:

From the RTC:

The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) will be working on underground utilities on Sullivan Lane on Tuesday, November 7 and Wednesday, November 8 as part of the 4th Street/Prater Way Bus RAPID Transit Project.

Due to construction, Sullivan Lane from F Street to Prater Way will be down to two lanes, with one lane open in each direction during construction. The closure is not expected to significantly impact traffic. 

Drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians are urged to use extra caution in construction areas. Homes and businesses in that area are open and accessible during construction.

For the latest updates, text 4PRATER to 797979, or visit 4thPrater.com to sign up for email notifications.

The work is part of an overall $58 million investment in the community to better connect Downtown Reno and Downtown Sparks and provide access to jobs and education opportunities. The 4th Street/Prater Way Bus RAPID Transit project involves widening sidewalks, adding bike lanes, adding new landscaping and moving utilities underground. The final component of the project will be a new RAPID bus line, called the LINCOLN LINE, debuting in 2019. The new line celebrates the famous Lincoln Highway. Completion of construction is anticipated in summer of 2018.
 

