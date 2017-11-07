President Trump: Gun Control May Have Caused More Deaths - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

President Trump: Gun Control May Have Caused More Deaths

Posted: Updated:

President Donald Trump says stricter gun control measures might have led to additional casualties during a mass shooting at a South Texas church.

Trump said at a Tuesday news conference in South Korea that, "If you did what you're suggesting, there would have been no difference three days ago and you might not have had that very brave person who happens to have a gun or a rifle in his trunk."

He had been asked whether he would support "extreme vetting" for gun purchases similar to the "extreme vetting" he's called for of people entering the country.

Trump says if that a neighboring good Samaritan hadn't had a gun, "instead of having 26 dead, you would have had hundreds more dead."

Authorities say Devin Patrick Kelley fired at least 450 rounds of ammunition at worshippers in Sunday's attack at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs. The dead ranged in age from 18 months to 77 years old.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Trial to Start in Las Vegas for Rancher Bundy in 2014 Standoff

    Trial to Start in Las Vegas for Rancher Bundy in 2014 Standoff

    Tuesday, November 7 2017 9:43 AM EST2017-11-07 14:43:23 GMT

    A federal jury in Las Vegas is due to begin hearing the trial of Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy, two of his sons and a co-defendant accused of leading an armed standoff in 2014 against government agents in a cattle grazing dispute. 

    More >>

    A federal jury in Las Vegas is due to begin hearing the trial of Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy, two of his sons and a co-defendant accused of leading an armed standoff in 2014 against government agents in a cattle grazing dispute. 

    More >>

  • Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe to Start Daily Operations Tuesday

    Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe to Start Daily Operations Tuesday

    Tuesday, November 7 2017 9:37 AM EST2017-11-07 14:37:36 GMT

    Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe says it will begin daily operations for the 2017-18 winter season Tuesday. Mt. Rose will offer access to one beginner ski trail accessed by the Wizard chairlift from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days per week.

    More >>

    Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe says it will begin daily operations for the 2017-18 winter season Tuesday. Mt. Rose will offer access to one beginner ski trail accessed by the Wizard chairlift from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days per week.

    More >>

  • President Trump: Gun Control May Have Caused More Deaths

    President Trump: Gun Control May Have Caused More Deaths

    Tuesday, November 7 2017 9:16 AM EST2017-11-07 14:16:25 GMT

    President Donald Trump says stricter gun control measures might have led to additional casualties during a mass shooting at a South Texas church.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump says stricter gun control measures might have led to additional casualties during a mass shooting at a South Texas church.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.