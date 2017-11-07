President Trump: Gun Control May Have Caused More Deaths

A federal jury in Las Vegas is due to begin hearing the trial of Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy, two of his sons and a co-defendant accused of leading an armed standoff in 2014 against government agents in a cattle grazing dispute.More >>
Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe says it will begin daily operations for the 2017-18 winter season Tuesday. Mt. Rose will offer access to one beginner ski trail accessed by the Wizard chairlift from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days per week.More >>
President Donald Trump says stricter gun control measures might have led to additional casualties during a mass shooting at a South Texas church.More >>
The Nevada Firearms Coalition and Integrity firearms Training is holding an education and training class to introduce women to firearms. The course is created for women to have a fun and safe space for individuals who may or may not have shot a gun before.More >>
With the Senate race just a year away, the progressive group NextGen came to the UNR campus today to try to find out what issues are important to young voters.More >>
We check the latest numbers, what the future holds...and if rising interest rates can cause the red hot housing market to cool off.More >>
Police say a 17-year-old girl has died of her injuries after being hit by a car north of Reno early Friday evening.More >>
The shooting in Kings Beach on Saturday afternoon has been determined to be a murder-suicide.More >>
The Nevada Firearms Coalition and Integrity firearms Training is holding an education and training class to introduce women to firearms. The course is created for women to have a fun and safe space for individuals who may or may not have shot a gun before.More >>
The pool was vandalized but is expected to reopen on June 12, 2018, with construction projected to take place from February to May of next year.More >>
