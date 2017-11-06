City of Reno Receives $800,000 Grant for Traner Pool Renovation Project

It may feel like Campaign 2016 is barely behind us, but Campaign 2018 has officially begun, and with it, the political TV ads. According to some experts, while campaigns starting this early is unusual, it's understandable given the high stakes in 2018.More >>
It may feel like Campaign 2016 is barely behind us, but Campaign 2018 has officially begun, and with it, the political TV ads. According to some experts, while campaigns starting this early is unusual, it's understandable given the high stakes in 2018.More >>
As part of what some are calling the 'Health Care Voters National Day of Action,' several voters signed a pledge today. They say they're trying to send a message to Nevada's elected officials.More >>
As part of what some are calling the 'Health Care Voters National Day of Action,' several voters signed a pledge today. They say they're trying to send a message to Nevada's elected officials.More >>
The goal is to get rural school districts on the same level of technology as any other school in the country.More >>
The goal is to get rural school districts on the same level of technology as any other school in the country.More >>
The pool was vandalized but is expected to reopen on June 12, 2018, with construction projected to take place from February to May of next year.More >>
The pool was vandalized but is expected to reopen on June 12, 2018, with construction projected to take place from February to May of next year.More >>
Nevada men’s basketball coach Eric Musselman has purchased 2,500 tickets for Saturday’s Wolf Pack football game and is donating the tickets to heroes in the Northern Nevada community.More >>
Nevada men’s basketball coach Eric Musselman has purchased 2,500 tickets for Saturday’s Wolf Pack football game and is donating the tickets to heroes in the Northern Nevada community.More >>
Police say a 17-year-old girl has died of her injuries after being hit by a car north of Reno early Friday evening.More >>
Police say a 17-year-old girl has died of her injuries after being hit by a car north of Reno early Friday evening.More >>
We check the latest numbers, what the future holds...and if rising interest rates can cause the red hot housing market to cool off.More >>
We check the latest numbers, what the future holds...and if rising interest rates can cause the red hot housing market to cool off.More >>
The shooting in Kings Beach on Saturday afternoon has been determined to be a murder-suicide.More >>
The shooting in Kings Beach on Saturday afternoon has been determined to be a murder-suicide.More >>
Reno Police are investigating vandalism to several historical gravestones at the Hillside Cemetery on Nevada Street.More >>
Reno Police are investigating vandalism to several historical gravestones at the Hillside Cemetery on Nevada Street.More >>
A state official says a fight in a wing of Nevada's maximum-security prison in Ely left four inmates injured, including two who were taken to hospitals in Las Vegas, 250 miles away.More >>
A state official says a fight in a wing of Nevada's maximum-security prison in Ely left four inmates injured, including two who were taken to hospitals in Las Vegas, 250 miles away.More >>