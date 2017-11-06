City of Reno Receives $800,000 Grant for Traner Pool Renovation Project

The City of Reno has announced they will receive an $800,000 grant from The William N. Pennington Foundation for the Traner Pool renovation project.



The William N. Pennington Foundation was formed by the late William N. Pennington, a gaming industry pioneer and philanthropist, and provides grants to northern Nevada based organizations in the areas of education, community services, healthcare and medical research.

This grant will be formally accepted by the Reno City Council at their regular meeting on November 15 and ensures that the Traner Pool will reopen in June 2018, barring any unforeseen setbacks.

The pool is expected to reopen on June 12, 2018, with construction projected to take place from February to May of next year.

The outdoor pool operates only in the summer months, from June to August.



“When the Traner Pool was wrecked by vandals, I made a promise to residents in northeast Reno that we would bring it back better than ever," Ward 3 Reno City Council member Oscar Delgado said. “The Pennington Foundation stepped up to help us realize that goal. We are all grateful for their generous donation and their continued commitment to our community.”



Traner Pool was vandalized in March 2017, causing several thousands of dollars in repairs and the closure of the pool last summer.

Community donations, City of Reno funding and The William N. Pennington Foundation grant will help cover the estimated $1.3 million project cost to renovate Traner Pool.



The funding breakdown is as follows:

$800,000: The William N. Pennington Foundation grant

$285,000: CDBG Funding

$200,000: Insurance Payment

*$50,000 donation: Northern Nevada Building and Construction Trades Council Development Corporation

$25,000 donation: Lifestyle Homes

$10,000 donation: D&D Roofing and Sheet Metal, Inc. (in-kind replacement of mechanical building roof)

$7,800 donation: Farr West Engineering (in-kind Civil Engineering Services)

$339.50: Community Foundation of Western Nevada public donations

*Technically donated through the Community Foundation of Western Nevada