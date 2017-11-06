Musselman Donates Tickets to Local Heroes for Saturday's Wolf Pa - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Musselman Donates Tickets to Local Heroes for Saturday's Wolf Pack Game

Nevada Release

11/6/2017

Nevada men’s basketball coach Eric Musselman has purchased 2,500 tickets for Saturday’s Wolf Pack football game and is donating the tickets to heroes in the Northern Nevada community.

Friday is Veteran’s Day and Saturday’s football game against San Jose State is Nevada’s annual “Heroes Day” game. The 2,500 tickets from Musselman are available to any local military members, first responders and teachers in our community. Any member of those groups can simply call the Wolf Pack Ticket Office at (775) 348-PACK to get their free tickets while supplies last.

“Our family feels that it is extremely important to give back to the community of Northern Nevada, especially to those that have served in the military, our first responders, and teachers in the community,” Musselman said. “These individuals are the backbone of our community and it is an honor to recognize them for everything that they do for our community. It should be a great day for football Saturday afternoon – let’s all support the Wolf Pack. ”

Saturday’s football game is another day game for the Wolf Pack, with kickoff slated for 1 p.m. at Mackay Stadium. Forecasts call for mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the high 50s – a beautiful day for football against one of the Pack’s oldest rivals in San Jose State.

The Wolf Pack is also partnering with Washoe County Human Services Agency and the Have a Heart Foster Care and Adoption Program by supporting the Reno Rodeo Denim Drive at this game. Nevada women’s basketball coach Amanda Levens, who is also an adoptive parent, will join families for an afternoon of festivities.

Fans are encouraged to support the Denim Drive by donating new jeans, socks, underwear or cash at the game. All donations will go toward helping children who have experienced abuse and neglect and have been placed in a shelter.

With Friday a holiday, the Wolf Pack Ticket Office will be closed during the day and will open at 3 p.m. for the men’s basketball game set for 7 p.m. at Lawlor against Idaho.

