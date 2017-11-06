Douglas County Sheriff's Office Swears in Two New Deputies

Sheriff Ron Pierini welcomed two new deputies, Kendrick Ta and Jose Gutierrez, to employment in the Douglas County Sheriff's Office after a swearing in ceremony on November 6, 2017. Family, friends and other employees watched the District Court clerk swore them in as peace officers in the State of Nevada.

Deputy Kendrick Ta is a resident of the Carson Valley and graduated from Douglas High School in 2009 and attended Western Nevada College after his DHS graduation. He enlisted in the US Army after leaving WNC where he served for four years as an Indirect Fire Infantryman. His military service included a combat tour in Afghanistan. Ta said he plans to finish his education and obtain his Bachelor’s Degree.

Jose Gutierrez was born and raised in Honduras and immigrated to the United States. He graduated from Reno High School in 2007 and enlisted in the US Marine Corps and served as a Rifleman. His military service included serving in various locations in the Middle East in combat assignments, where he was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for his actions in saving a fellow marine during combat patrol. Gutierrez attended Truckee Meadows Community College and University of Nevada-Reno and was awarded a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice.