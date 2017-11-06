Veterans Day Events & Deals - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Veterans Day Events & Deals

Businesses and Organizations are recognizing veterans in honor of Veterans Day. See below for a list of different events.

The Atlantis Casino Resort Spa will be holding a complimentary champagne brunch for Club Paradise members that are also veterans Saturday, November 11.

The Reno High School JROTC will open the buffet at 8 a.m. with a special presentation of the colors, and the brunch buffet closes at 3 p.m.

 Veterans must be a Club Paradise member and show retired military ID, DD-214, or military spouse ID in order to receive a complimentary buffet.

More information may be found on Atlantis’ website at https://www.atlantiscasino.com/reno-events/special-event/2017/11/11/calendar/veterans-day-2017

The University of Reno, Nevada is also doing several things throughout the week to honor veterans.

Discounts at the Joe, with a valid military ID, all week

U-Swirl - 10% Off
Starbucks - 10% Off
Blind Onion - Free Soda with purchase and no taxes

Monday 11/6 from 10:00 - 12:00 -- Flag planting in front of the Joe. Hosted by Veteran Services

Monday 11/6 from 11:00 – 1:00 Crochet-a-thon in KC main hall, hosted by the Yarn Refuge to support Women and Children’s Center of the Sierra.

Wednesday 11/8 at 7pm Planetarium showing and telescope, weather permitting. RSVP to chaicook@unr.edu. Children welcome. Hosted by Fleischmann Planetarium

Thursday 11/9 from 10:45 Flag Retirement ceremony in Gateway Plaza in front of Joe. Hosted by Veteran Services

Thursday 11/9 from 11:00 - 2:00 Pizza lunch in the BLIND ONION in the Joe. FREE LUNCH. Hosted by ASUN.

To honor veterans, Famous Dave's will be holding their Free Barbeque Salute and Tip-A-Vet event on November 11, 11 am - 10 pm.

They released the following statement:

On November 11th, in honor of Veterans Day, Famous Dave’s would like to thank
former and current military personnel for their dedication and commitment to our
country by offering a FREE “Two-Meat Salute”. Veterans must have a valid military
ID present to claim this offer.


Tip-A-Vet will be held on Veteran’s Day at the Reno location of Famous Dave’s.
The Veterans Guest House will be on-site collecting tips and donations, which will
provide temporary housing to our U.S. Military Veterans and their families when
they are undergoing medical treatment in the Reno/Sparks area.

If you are not able to attend, you can still donate by going to
www.veteransguesthouse.org. They accept all credit cards. Checks should be
made payable to Veterans Guest House and mailed to 880 Locust Street, Reno,
NV 89502-0948.
 

The Eldorado, Silver Legacy and Circus Circus Reno are offering veterans a free breakfast or lunch buffet at The Buffet at Eldorado or Flavors, the Buffet at Silver Legacy. A valid military ID will be required to receive the free buffet. 

Also, the exterior of Circus Circus will be lit in red, white and blue to commemorate Veterans Day.

