Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe to Start Daily Operations Tuesday

Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe says it will begin daily operations for the 2017-18 winter season Tuesday.

Mt. Rose will offer access to one beginner ski trail accessed by the Wizard chairlift from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days per week, and will continue to open additional terrain as weather and conditions permit. Snowmaking operations are now underway as temperatures allow.

Beginning Tuesday, lift tickets will be available for $59 for guests ages 16+, and $29 for children ages 15 and under.

The Lodgepole Café and Timbers Bar will also be open daily in the Main Lodge. Equipment rentals and ski lessons will not be offered until more terrain is opened, however guests will be able to pick-up season leases and purchase season passes.

Following last season’s six-month winter season, Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe will aim for that goal again this year, and will open additional terrain as weather and conditions permit.

For more information about resort services, conditions, or to purchase a lift ticket or season pass, visit www.skirose.com.

(Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe contributed to this report.)

