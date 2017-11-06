Reno-Sparks Home Prices Near Another Record High

We check the latest numbers, what the future holds...and if rising interest rates can cause the red hot housing market to cool off.More >>
Churches are what experts call "soft targets" for attacks. Church leaders locally are concerned about keeping their congregations safe.
The special agent in charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives field office in Houston says three guns have been recovered from the suspect in the deadly church shootings in Texas.
Reno Police are investigating vandalism to several historical gravestones at the Hillside Cemetery on Nevada Street.
The shooting in Kings Beach on Saturday afternoon has been determined to be a murder-suicide.
Police say a 17-year-old girl has died of her injuries after being hit by a car north of Reno early Friday evening.
A state official says a fight in a wing of Nevada's maximum-security prison in Ely left four inmates injured, including two who were taken to hospitals in Las Vegas, 250 miles away.
During the month of November, residential customers in Sparks and Unincorporated Washoe County may leave an additional six bags, boxes or bundles — not to exceed 3' x 3' x 3' or 40 pounds — outside the container on their service day without using an excess waste sticker.
