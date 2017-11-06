Police Say Teen Girl Dies After Crash North of Reno - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Police Say Teen Girl Dies After Crash North of Reno

Posted: Updated:

Police say a 17-year-old girl has died of her injuries after being hit by a car north of Reno early Friday evening. 

The crash happened near Stead and Lear around 7 p.m. on Friday night. 

Reno Police Officers, Reno Fire, and REMSA all responded to the crash. 

Police say the investigation has revealed that the girl was crossing Stead Blvd. with several other people outside of a marked crosswalk when she was struck by a southbound vehicle.

Police say neither alcohol nor drugs appears to be a factor at this time.   

Anyone having information relating to this incident should contact the Reno Police Department at 334-2115, Secret Witness at 322-4900, www.secretwitness.com, or text the tip to 847411 (TIP 411) keyword - SW

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.