Police Say Teen Girl Dies After Crash North of Reno

Police say a 17-year-old girl has died of her injuries after being hit by a car north of Reno early Friday evening.

The crash happened near Stead and Lear around 7 p.m. on Friday night.

Reno Police Officers, Reno Fire, and REMSA all responded to the crash.

Police say the investigation has revealed that the girl was crossing Stead Blvd. with several other people outside of a marked crosswalk when she was struck by a southbound vehicle.

Police say neither alcohol nor drugs appears to be a factor at this time.

Anyone having information relating to this incident should contact the Reno Police Department at 334-2115, Secret Witness at 322-4900, www.secretwitness.com, or text the tip to 847411 (TIP 411) keyword - SW