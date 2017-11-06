President Trump Seeks Billions of Dollars to Counter North Korea - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

President Trump Seeks Billions of Dollars to Counter North Korean Missiles

The Trump administration is seeking nearly $6 billion in emergency spending to pay for urgent missile defense improvements to counter the nuclear threat from North Korea, increased U.S. troop levels in Afghanistan and Navy ship repairs.

The request delivered to Congress on Monday says $4 billion of the total "supports additional efforts to detect, defeat and defend against any North Korean use of ballistic missiles against the United States, its deployed forces, allies or partners."

President Donald Trump, on a tour of Asia, sought to ratchet up pressure on North Korea. He refused to rule out military action and declared that the United States "will not stand" for Pyongyang menacing the U.S. or its Asian allies.

Trump also denounced North Korea as "a threat to the civilized world."

