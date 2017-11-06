Tip-a-Cop Fundraiser This Wednesday for Special Olympics

This Wednesday law enforcement officers from all over the area will swap their uniforms for aprons to raise money for the Special Olympics in a tip-a-cop event.

Local Law enforcement in Sparks and Carson City will collect tips and help serve Applebee's restaurant guests from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sparks: 693 North McCarran Blvd. - Lunch and Dinner

Carson City: 3300 South Carson Street - Lunch and Dinner