November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month and the Nevada Humane Society is helping senior pets find their forever home this month.

The Humane Society has dozens of older dogs and cats and says these pets are perfect since they already have their personality and most of the time lounge around and enjoy their senior years. "Their needs are pretty minimal, you want a couch potato that is what you are going to get, you aren't going to get the hiking dog. You are not going to get the cat that chases around the laser, you are going to get those animals that are relaxed and comfortable," says Kimberly Wade, the Communications Director for the Nevada Humane Society.

To help these older pets find their homes the Humane Society has a Senior for Senior program where anyone over the age of 55 can adopt an animal over the age of 10 for free. They also have a program called Social Se-cat-ary where they offer four free vouchers to their veterinary clinic to make sure these animals are taken care of down the road. "We are giving them Social Se-cat-ary so that way they can adopt those senior pets, give them a peace of mind and then if something happens they can come back and use those free vouchers right here in our clinic," says Wade.

Nevada Humane Society is open daily, from 11am until 6:30pm except for Saturdays in which it opens an hour earlier at 10am. For adoption in Reno, visit 2825 Longley Lane. For adoptions in Carson City, visit 549 Airport Road. For more information, visit www.nevadahumanesociety.org