Manafort, Gates Again Appear in Federal Court

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Manafort's former business associate Rick Gates appeared before a federal judge for the third time following their indictment by a grand jury last week.

In court documents filed this weekend, Manafort had offered to post his $3 million Trump Tower apartment as part of a $12.5 million bail package following his indictment last week, CBS News' Paula Reid reported.

The package also includes a New York condo in Chinatown and his residence in Palm Beach.

While the judge said on Monday that Manafort posting the Trump Tower apartment and other properties was a "good start", she still needs more.

Reid reports that the two men, dressed in dark suits and red ties, chatted away at their shared defense table while their lawyers tried to secure their freedom from home confinement.

The judge was not able to officially relax the strict conditions of release for Manafort and Gates, despite this being the third hearing attempting to do so.

During his status hearing on Thursday, Judge Amy Berman Jackson at the U.S. District Court in D.C. did not seem willing to relax GPS monitoring, suggesting she still thinks there is a flight risk, but said she would be more open to relaxing home confinement and asked his lawyers to present a package ahead of his Monday morning hearing.

Jackson reprimanded Manafort's attorney as she reminded all lawyers to review statutes on disclosing information about criminal cases. Singling out Manafort's lawyer Kevin Downing for talking to the media after Manafort appeared in court for his indictment Monday, she warned, "This is a criminal trial, not a public relations campaign."

The reasons the judge cannot make a decision speaks directly to the heart of the case which is that Manafort's net worth is almost impossible to quantify and the judge believes both men pose a fight risk.

The government currently estimates Manafort's net worth at $28 million and the judge uses that estimate to demand he post more assets to ensure his continued return to court.

The government and defense lawyers are expected to present a proposed package of assets from both men by Monday afternoon which would allow the judge to relax the home confinement they are both subject to.

The judge says once she had this proposal, Manafort would be able to travel to New York, Florida and Northern Virginia. Gates would be able to travel to Richmond.

Both men will still be subject to GPS monitoring and the judge says it's up to the government whether to ban them from airports and train stations but is reportedly completely against allowing international travel.

The 31-page indictment against Manafort and his business associate Rick Gates contains 12 counts including conspiracy to launder money, conspiracy against the U.S., unregistered agent of a foreign principal, false and misleading statements surrounding the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), false statements and seven counts of failure to file reports of foreign bank and financial accounts.

Both Manafort and Gates have been confined at home since they turned themselves into the FBI last week. Under confinement rules, they can only leave to see counsel, come to court or for any medical and religious obligations.

The judge says while it's too early to set a trial date a December 11th status conference has been scheduled.

