Mammovan to Make Stops in Northern Nevada This Month

The Mammovan will be making stops in Reno during November. The screenings are primarily for women age 40 and older; however, screenings will be provided to those younger than 40 that have a physician referral.

Women wanting to take advantage of the service should call 1.877.581.6266 to make an appointment for one of the following dates:

