Historical Gravestones in Hillside Cemetery Vandalized

Reno Police are investigating vandalism to several historical gravestones at the Hillside Cemetery on Nevada Street.

Authorities tell us that at least four headstones were damaged late Saturday night. The headstones are from the 1800's and are considered to be of historical value.

The total damage is being assessed but at this time officials say the estimated damage is about $15,000 to $20,000.

If you know anything about this case please call Reno Police at 334-2115 or Secret Witness at 322-4900, or text your tip to 847411. Your information will remain anonymous. 

