Reno Bighorns Open Season with Road Victory

The Reno Bighorns (1-0) defeated the Oklahoma City Blue (1-1) 123-101 Sunday afternoon night at the Cox Convention Center, Oklahoma City, OK.

Sacramento Kings Two Way Player, Jack Cooley, led the Bighorns with 36 points, 11 rebounds, and 2 steals while Aaron Harrison scored 24 points, grabbed three rebounds and added two assists off the bench. Two way player JaKarr Sampson tallied 16 points, eight rebounds, and two steals in the Sunday afternoon contest.

Myke Henry paced the Blue with 20 points, three rebounds and two assists while Markel Brown followed Henry closely with 20 points, one rebound, and one assist.

The Bighorns took an early 5-0 lead before the Blue would edge the Bighorns 5-4 at the 9:00 mark. A triple by Daniel Hamilton gave the Blue their only lead of the night. Reno went on an 11-5 run to retake control of the game. The Bighorns held an eight-point lead to entering the second frame.

Reno opened the second quarter going in a 10-4 run after a dunk from Will Davis to take a 14-point lead with 9:00 remaining in the first half. The Blue chipped away at the Bighorns lead, cutting the deficit to three with 5:18 to play in the half. Reno responded with a 20-7 run extending their lead to 18 points going into the locker room at the half.

The Bighorns continued to execute their offense in the third quarter, pulling away from the Blue by as many as 25 points. Oklahoma held Reno to a 47.7% team shooting effort in the frame. The Bighorns entered the final quarter with a 92-76 lead.

Harrison opened the fourth quarter scoring seven points in under three minutes to make it an 18-point game. The Bighorns kept the Blue at bay, building their advantage to as many as 28 points to secure a 123-101 victory against the Blue.

Cooley scored 14 of his 36 points in the fourth quarter.

The Sacramento Kings will take over the upcoming Bighorns Home Opener presented by Atlantis Casino Resort Spa on November 10 at the Reno Events Center. The Kings entertainment team – including the Sacramento Kings Dancers, mascot Slamson, Emcee Scott Freshour and more – will join the Bighorns for the night, bringing special in-game entertainment, fan engagement, swag giveaways and more. First 1,000 fans through the doors will receive a special Kings t-shirt.

Reno Bighorns Press Release