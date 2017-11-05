Authorities: Texas Church Gunman Had Three Guns; No Carry License

The special agent in charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives field office in Houston says three guns have been recovered from the suspect in the deadly church shootings in Texas.

Fred Milanowski said during a news conference Monday that officers recovered a Ruger AR-556 rifle at the church.

Milanowski said two additional handguns were recovered from the vehicle driven by Devin Patrick Kelley - a Glock 9mm and a Ruger .22-caliber. Milanowski says all three weapons were purchased by the now-deceased suspect.

Freeman Martin with the Texas Department of Public Safety said Kelley did not have a license to carry a concealed handgun. He says he did have a "noncommissioned, unarmed private security license similar to a security guard at a concert-type situation."

President Donald Trump says the mass shooting is the result of a “mental health problem at the highest level.”

Speaking at an event with the Japanese prime minister in Tokyo on Monday, Trump described the gunman as a “very deranged individual.”

Vice President Mike Pence will visit Sutherland Springs on Wednesday to meet with families, victims and law enforcement.

Officials say that the 26 people killed in a shooting at a church range in age from 18 months to 77 years old.

Freeman Martin, a regional director of the Texas Department of Safety, said Monday that 20 were injured in the shooting Sunday morning at the church in Sutherland Springs. Martin says 10 people were still hospitalized in critical condition.

Martin said those treated in hospitals ranged in age from 5 to 73.

Wilson County Sheriff Joe D. Tackitt Jr. tells CBS News that police found Kelley dead inside his SUV Sunday shortly after the shootings in Sutherland Springs.

Authorities say that evidence at the scene leads them to believe that Kelley died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after he crashed his car. He had been chased by armed bystanders.

Tackitt says Kelley was being pursued by two community members and investigators believe gunfire was exchanged before Kelley's vehicle crashed.

Authorities say Kelley had sent threatening text messages to his mother-in-law, who attended the church.

Texas Department of Public Safety Regional Director Freeman Martin said Monday that the mass shooting stemmed from a domestic situation and was not racially or religiously motivated.

They say Kelley also used his cellphone to tell his father that he had been shot and didn't think he would survive

School districts surrounding the town have added counselors to help comfort children, their families and staff.

Sutherland Springs is a town of about 400 that does not have its own school. Nearby districts offered messages of caring and concern Monday, a day after the gunfire.

Superintendent Sherri Bays, of the Floresville Independent School District, wrote: "Our hearts are breaking for the families of the deceased and injured."

District spokeswoman Kim Cathey says some Sutherland Springs children attend Floresville ISD schools. Cathey had no immediate information on whether any victims were from the district.

Similar messages of prayers and support were offered by the Stockdale ISD and the La Vernia ISD.

Kelley lived in a suburb of San Antonio and that he doesn't appear to be linked to organized terrorist groups. An official says investigators are looking at social media posts Kelley may have made in the days before Sunday's attack, including one that appeared to show an AR-15 semiautomatic weapon.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has called the shooting an "evil act."

Abbott tweeted Sunday: "Our prayers are with all who were harmed by this evil act." He thanked law enforcement for their response.



Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a statement that his office "stands ready to assist local law enforcement as needed."



Earlier, President Donald Trump tweeted from Japan that he is monitoring the situation in Texas following a mass shooting at a church.



Trump tweeted: "May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas." He added that the FBI is on the scene.



Trump is in Japan as part of a 12-day, five-country Asian trip.



May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2017

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)