Damonte Ranch High School hosted their 4th annual Run with the Girls, a 5k and 10k run/walk for the nonprofit, Girls on the Run-Sierras.

Many families and, of course, girls, showed up to show their support.

The races began at the high school and finished on the Damonte Ranch track. Participants received a finisher's medal, a sweet treat, free entry into the race raffle and a list of freebies and discounts from the local sponsors.