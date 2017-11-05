Placer County Deputies: Kings Beach Shooting Ruled Murder-Suicid - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Placer County Deputies: Kings Beach Shooting Ruled Murder-Suicide

The Placer County Sheriff's Office says Saturday's shooting in Kings Beach has been determined to be a murder-suicide.

Deputies say a preliminary investigation has revealed that the manager of a long-term rental motel, where the shooting occurred, shot and killed a tenant before turning the gun on himself.

They say their names are not being released as their families have not been notified.

Deputies say the manager showed up at the woman’s room, started arguing, and then he pulled out a gun and shot her.

Deputies say the woman's boyfriend was shot at, but was not hit. He escaped through a bathroom window. It was then that the motel manager shot and killed himself. 

Placer County Sheriff’s Office detectives and coroner’s investigators continue to investigate this crime.

