Two People Found Dead in Kings Beach

Placer County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that occurred Saturday afternoon in Kings Beach.

They say around 4 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the 8400 block of Trout Avenue. When they arrived, they saw a man and woman dead, with gunshot wounds.

The investigation revealed that this was related to a neighbor dispute.

The case is being investigated as a homicide, but no suspects at this time. The investigation is still ongoing.