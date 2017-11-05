Two People Found Dead in Kings Beach - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Two People Found Dead in Kings Beach

Placer County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that occurred Saturday afternoon in Kings Beach. 

They say around 4 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the 8400 block of Trout Avenue. When they arrived, they saw a man and woman dead, with gunshot wounds. 

The investigation revealed that this was related to a neighbor dispute. 

The case is being investigated as a homicide, but no suspects at this time. The investigation is still ongoing. 

