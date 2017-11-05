Crews Responding to Structure Fire in South Reno

Fire crews are responding to a structure fire in south Reno near Kivett Lane.More >>
Brett Rypien threw for 258 yards and two touchdowns and Alexander Mattisonadded a pair of scoring runs to lead Boise State to a 41-14 victory over Nevada on Saturday night.More >>
The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship is hosting the 23rd annual Artisan show and sale on Friday and Saturday, November 3rd and 4th.More >>
The Nevada State Museum and Western Nevada College Latino Cohort have teamed up to celebrate El Día de los Muertos, or, Day of the Dead in downtown Carson City.More >>
The Sun Valley General Improvement District (SVGID) and Washoe County Senior Services joined together for the annual Veterans Appreciation Breakfast this morning.More >>
During the month of November, residential customers in Sparks and Unincorporated Washoe County may leave an additional six bags, boxes or bundles — not to exceed 3’ x 3’ x 3’ or 40 pounds — outside the container on their service day without using an excess waste sticker.More >>
Police are currently responding to a vehicle vs pedestrian crash on Stead Blvd. Northbound Stead Blvd has been closed between Lear Blvd and Rocky Mountain. The pedestrian has been transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.More >>
Two miners killed earlier this week at Marigold Mine will be remembered at a ceremony Friday night at Battle Mountain High School.More >>
The plan calls for 4,700 homes, which is about 4.8 houses per acre. The goal is to break ground at the end of 2018.More >>
Placer Sheriff says I-80 is back open with no restrictions.More >>
