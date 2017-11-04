Quick Start Not Enough as Nevada Falls to Boise St.

Brett Rypien threw for 258 yards and two touchdowns and Alexander Mattison added a pair of scoring runs to lead Boise State to a 41-14 victory over Nevada on Saturday night.



Boise State (7-2, 5-0 Mountain West Conference) won its fifth straight game and also recorded its fifth consecutive victory over conference rivals.



Nevada (1-8, 1-4), which lost its previous two games by a combined total of five points against Colorado State and Air Force, looked overmatched after putting up a fight early.

After falling behind 7-0 and then again at 14-10 early in the second quarter, Boise State turned to Rypien to spark the Broncos' offense. The result was more than enough firepower to extinguish any hopes Nevada had of an upset.



Rypien delivered a 44-yard pass less than a minute after Nevada had retaken the lead, hitting Cedrick Wilson at the goal line before he tumbled into the end zone.

Leading 17-14, Boise State scored on its next two drives-one on a 1-yard run by Ryan Wolpinand the other on another 25-yard pass from Rypien to Jake Roh-as the Broncos built a 31-14 halftime lead.



Mattison added a 6-yard TD jaunt on the Broncos' opening drive of the second half to take a 38-14 lead and the Wolf Pack never threatened after that. Nevada's Kelton Moore was the first running back to eclipse the 100-yard mark against Boise State's defense this season, finishing with 106 yards. But an inaccurate passing game that threw three interceptions stunted the Wolf Pack's offense all game long.



TAKEAWAYS

Nevada quarterback Ty Gangi threw three interceptions in a single game for the third time this season, something the Wolf Pack can ill-afford the rest of the season if they hope to notch a victory in their final three games. Nevada's offense has been steadily improving under first-year head coach Jay Norvell, but it's clear there is little margin for error with his young team.



Postgame notes



-Senior WR Wyatt Demps extended his streak of consecutive games with a reception to 21 games. He finished the game with six receptions, fourth time this season he's recorded at least six catches.

-Junior QB Ty Gangi's streak of 86 consecutive pass attempts without an interception came to an end in the first quarter.

-Redshirt freshman Trevion Armstrong hauled in his third TD pass of the season in the second quarter.

-Sophomore RB Kelton Moore produced his third rushing TD of the season on Nevada's opening drive, getting the Pack on the board first. He finished with 106 rushing yards, his third 100-yard performance of the season. Moore is the first 100-yard rusher allowed by the Boise State defense this season.

-Sophomore WR Brendan O'Leary-Orange established a new season high in receptions with six.

-Despite trailing 31-14 at halftime, Nevada led in time of possession for the first half with 17:52 to Boise State's 12:08.

-Junior DB Asauni Rufus posted seven tackles in the game, now needing just five more to pass John Ramatici for 10th all-time at Nevada.

-A total of eight Nevada players caught a pass in the game, second-most this season.

-Junior DB Ahki Muhammed tied his career high with seven tackles.

-Nevada was shutout in the second half for the first time this season.

-The 41-14 loss was the largest deficit to Boise State since 2006.

-The team captains for today's game were senior OL Austin Corbett, junior DE Malik Reed, junior QB Ty Gangi and sophomore PK Spencer Petit.

-The all-time series between Nevada and Boise State now stands at 29-13 in favor of Boise State. The Broncos have won 15 of the last 16 meetings.

