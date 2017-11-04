The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship is hosting the 23rd annual Artisan show and sale on Friday and Saturday, November 3rd and 4th.

Thirty artists from Northern Nevada will be featured at the juried show.

The art on display will include water colors, stained glass, basketry, hand-made silk scarves, jewelry, wire baskets, black and white and color photography, art dolls, fused glass, textiles, rugs, mixed media, wood turning, candles, inlaid wooden boxes, cards, ceramics, and collages.

The event ends Saturday at 8 p.m. This is a free event!

If you have questions, you can call (775) 851-7100 or visit their website www.uufnn.org.