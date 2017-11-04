Nevada State Museum hosts Day of the Dead festivities in Carson - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada State Museum hosts Day of the Dead festivities in Carson City

Posted: Updated:

The Nevada State Museum and Western Nevada College Latino Cohort have teamed up to celebrate El Día de los Muertos, or, Day of the Dead in downtown Carson City.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, you can get free admission to the museum where many festivities will be taking place. 

“We continue our celebration of Nevada’s diverse and rich heritage with Day of the Dead,” Myron Freedman, director of the Nevada State Museum, said.

Here is a list of the festivities:

· 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Crafts for the whole family: Sugar skulls, folk art figures, paper cutting, paper flowers and face painting.

· Noon: Aztec dance presentation by Virgen Guadalupana, St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church.

· 1 p.m.: Ofrenda Award presentation. (The judges include Carson City Mayor Bob Crowell; David Rodriguez of Radio Lazer and Fidelina Suarez of The Lady Tamales.

· 1:15 to 1:45 p.m.: Bilingual stories for ages 4-8, sponsored by the Carson City Library.

· 1:45 p.m.: An introductory Lecture, “Day of the Dead: A Celebration of Life.”

· 2 p.m.: International Folkloric Ballet of Reno will be performing traditional Mexican dances.

For more information, call (775) 687- 4810

