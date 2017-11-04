Chain Controls Lifted for Westbound I-80

11:31 a.m.

Caltrans says chain controls have now been lifted over Donner Summit in both directions.

I-80 chain controls lifted over Donner Pass. Crews continuing to monitor conditions. @CaltransDist3 pic.twitter.com/GYoaHxzZtL — Greg Dealba (@DonnerpassCT) November 4, 2017

11:07 a.m.

As of now, Caltrans say chain controls have been lifted for I-80 westbound over Donner Summit. However, chains are still required for eastbound traffic.

Chain controls lifted for WB 80, still required EB to get over the Summit. pic.twitter.com/9yISpGzljN — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) November 4, 2017

10:29 a.m.

According to Caltrans, snow chains or 4WD with snow tires are a requirement for getting over the Summit.

Snow plowers are at work and keeping I-80 open as of now.

We will bring you updates as they become available.