Chain Controls Lifted for Westbound I-80 - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Chain Controls Lifted for Westbound I-80

11:31 a.m.

Caltrans says chain controls have now been lifted over Donner Summit in both directions.

11:07 a.m. 

As of now, Caltrans say chain controls have been lifted for I-80 westbound over Donner Summit. However, chains are still required for eastbound traffic. 

10:29 a.m.

According to Caltrans, snow chains or 4WD with snow tires are a requirement for getting over the Summit. 

Snow plowers are at work and keeping I-80 open as of now.

We will bring you updates as they become available. 

