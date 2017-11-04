Hot August Nights Foundation Hosts Annual Coat Drive

The Hot August Nights Foundation, in collaboration with A&W, is hosting its 11th annual coat drive, accepting coat donations of new or gently-used coats for in-need families. So far, they've collected more than 500 coats. Donations will be accepted until November 30th.

“As we approach the colder months, it was important to us that, as a community, we were cognizant about children who would be in need,” said Mike Whan executive director of Hot August Nights. “Thanks to our community members, we are able to help a significant amount of kids this winter.”

Community members can drop off any new or gently used coats to the Hot August Nights headquarters located at 1425 E Greg Street in Sparks

The coats will later be donated to the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows.