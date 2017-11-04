Hot August Nights Foundation Annual Coat Drive

The Hot August Nights Foundation, in collaboration with A&W, is hosting its annual coat drive, accepting coat donations of new or gently-used coats for in-need families.

The coats will later be donated to the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows.

Coat donations will be accepted at both A&W locations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. :

Reno: 900 East Plumb Lane,

Sparks: 1131 Baring Boulevard

One coupon for a free 16oz root beer float will be given for coat donations!