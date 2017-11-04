Washoe County Honors Veterans with Food and Fun - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Washoe County Honors Veterans with Food and Fun

The Sun Valley General Improvement District (SVGID) and Washoe County Senior Services joined together for the annual Veterans Appreciation Breakfast this morning.

The event was from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Sun Valley Neighborhood Center located at 115 West 6th Ave. 

Following the pancake breakfast, a short ceremony was held to honor veterans and all active military. All veterans, active and non-active military, as well as the public were invited to the event. 

We will bring you more on our nightly newscasts tonight at 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. 

