Reno-Stead Airport Celebrates 75th Anniversary with Ruck March! - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Reno-Stead Airport Celebrates 75th Anniversary with Ruck March!

Posted: Updated:

The Reno-Stead Airport is kicking off their 75th anniversary celebration with a unique Ruck March! 

The Ruck march is a walk/run with a back pack full of food items on a 10k course around the airfield. The canned food donations will benefit the Food Bank of Northern Nevada, as well as the Veterans Guest House. Participants had a free BBQ lunch at the end of the march. 

Reno-Stead Airport is honoring Reno-Stead's military history, as it use to serve as the Air Force survival training school. 

We will bring you more about this event on our nightly newscasts at 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. 

