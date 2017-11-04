Reno-Stead Airport Celebrates 75th Anniversary with Ruck March!

The Reno-Stead Airport is kicking off their 75th anniversary celebration with a unique Ruck March!

The Ruck march is a walk/run with a back pack full of food items on a 10k course around the airfield. The canned food donations will benefit the Food Bank of Northern Nevada, as well as the Veterans Guest House. Participants had a free BBQ lunch at the end of the march.

Reno-Stead Airport is honoring Reno-Stead's military history, as it use to serve as the Air Force survival training school.

