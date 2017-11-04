Winter Storm Advisory for Lake Tahoe area Friday and Saturday - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Winter Storm Advisory for Lake Tahoe area Friday and Saturday

Posted: Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Snow began dusting the ski slopes and peaks of the Sierra Nevada and rain fell on the far northern reaches of California.
    
Both were expected to go from drizzling light to heavy as the weekend continues.
    
Snow plows and other snow-removal equipment were parked on roads in the mountains Friday ahead of the storms expected to dump up to 2 feet of snow in some spots.
    
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm advisory for the Lake Tahoe area from Friday night through Saturday night.
    
The storm moving in from the Gulf of Alaska soaked the state's Redwood Coast for several hours.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

_____

WINTER STORM WARNING
    
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
    
National Weather Service Reno NV
    
1025 AM PDT Sat Nov 4 2017
    
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS
    
EVENING...
    
* WHAT...Periods of moderate snow occurring. Difficult travel
    
conditions over Sierra passes. Additional snow accumulations:
    
Above 7000 feet, 4 to 10 inches with localized higher amounts.
    
Between 6500 and 7000 feet, 2 to 6 inches with up to 2 inches at
    
lake level.
    
* WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area.
    
* WHEN...Now until 11 PM Saturday.
    
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in
    
visibility at times above 6500 feet. Wind gusts up to 80 mph
    
over the ridges and 45 mph in the lower elevations, with wave
    
heights of 2 to 4 feet on Lake Tahoe.
    
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
    
Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for
    
many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry
    
an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay
    
home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest
    
road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
    
_____
    
Copyright 2017 AccuWeather
    
_____
   

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather.  All rights reserved.  This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.