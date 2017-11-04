Winter Storm Advisory for Lake Tahoe area Friday and Saturday

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Snow began dusting the ski slopes and peaks of the Sierra Nevada and rain fell on the far northern reaches of California.



Both were expected to go from drizzling light to heavy as the weekend continues.



Snow plows and other snow-removal equipment were parked on roads in the mountains Friday ahead of the storms expected to dump up to 2 feet of snow in some spots.



The National Weather Service issued a winter storm advisory for the Lake Tahoe area from Friday night through Saturday night.



The storm moving in from the Gulf of Alaska soaked the state's Redwood Coast for several hours.

WINTER STORM WARNING



URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE



National Weather Service Reno NV



1025 AM PDT Sat Nov 4 2017



...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS



EVENING...



* WHAT...Periods of moderate snow occurring. Difficult travel



conditions over Sierra passes. Additional snow accumulations:



Above 7000 feet, 4 to 10 inches with localized higher amounts.



Between 6500 and 7000 feet, 2 to 6 inches with up to 2 inches at



lake level.



* WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area.



* WHEN...Now until 11 PM Saturday.



* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in



visibility at times above 6500 feet. Wind gusts up to 80 mph



over the ridges and 45 mph in the lower elevations, with wave



heights of 2 to 4 feet on Lake Tahoe.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...



Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for



many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry



an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay



home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest



road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.



