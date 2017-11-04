Nevada Hammers Dominican in Exhibition Play

Nevada Release

University of Nevada sophomore Josh Hall scored 27 points as the Wolf Pack defeated Dominican University 101-55 in a “Throwback” game played at the Virginia Street Gym before a sellout crowd of 1,581 on Friday night. The Pack went 3-0 during its exhibition season and scored 100 points for the second consecutive game.

Nevada opens the regular season hosting Idaho next Friday at 7 p.m. at Lawlor Events Center. To purchase tickets call 775-348-PACK (7225) or go to NevadaWolfPack.com.

The game was tied at 13 before a 27-3 run by the Wolf Pack put them up 40-16 with 5:04 to play in the first half. Sophomore Charlie Tooley’s 3-pointer with 2:26 to play gave Nevada is largest of the night at 48 points.

The scoreboard at the VSG was unable to handle the Pack’s offensive output as only 99 points could be displayed in the scoreboard.

Hall connected on 9-of-11 field goals in the game which included 7-of-8 from behind the arc. Junior Cody Martin finished with 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Senior Kendall Stephens netted 13 points and junior Jordan Caroline had 10. Nine of the 10 players who saw action scored.

Senior Elijah Foster just missed a double-double with his 10 rebounds and nine points. Junior point guard Lindsey Drew dished out a game-high 10 assists and recorded six steals to go along with his five points.

The Pack forced the Penguins into 25 turnovers and totaled 16 steals. Martin had four blocks and Nevada totaled eight in the game