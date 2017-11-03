One Person Hospitalized With Serious Injuries After Vehicle vs Pedestrian Near Stead Blvd

Police are currently responding to a vehicle vs pedestrian crash on Stead Blvd.

A group of juveniles were crossing the street outside of a crosswalk when a driver hit one of them. The driver told police they didn't see the juveniles.

The driver is cooperating with police.

Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash.

Northbound Stead Blvd has been closed between Lear Blvd and Rocky Mountain. Southbound Stead Blvd is closed near Lear Blvd.

The victim has been transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.