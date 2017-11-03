Bighorns Complete Two Trades Prior to Season Tip Off

The Reno Bighorns completed two trades Friday, acquiring the returning player rights to Aaron Harrison as well as obtaining Agua Caliente Clippers own 2018 first-round, draft pick and Delaware 87ers 2018 4th Round Pick.

The Bighorns traded the returning player rights to Kendall Marshall, as well as Reno’s own 2018 third-round, draft pick in exchange for the Clippers own 2018 first-round, draft pick and the returning player rights to Youssou Ndoye.

With Reno acquiring the returning player rights to Harrison, Reno agreed to trade their own 2018 first-round draft pick, the returning player rights to Erick Green and Youssou Ndoye to Delaware.

Harrison, a 6-8 guard/forward most recently played 19 games (15 starts) with the 87ers where he averaged 17.0 points (.489 FG%, .482 3p%, .838 FT%), 4.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.4 assists per game. He appeared in five games for the Charlotte Hornets during the 2016-17 season prior to joining the 76er’s NBA Summer League team posting 7.5 points (.333 FG%, .250 3p%, .677 FT%), 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 16.4 minutes per game in 2 contests (1 start).

Harrison is expected to be in uniform for the Bighorns season opener against the Oklahoma City Blue on Sunday.