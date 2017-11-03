Ski Shops Get Ready for Winter Season

With cold air moving in, ski season will be in full gear before we know it. Which means shops around Tahoe are getting ready for the transition to the winter season, and they could not be more excited.

"Wintertime is extremely busy, and everyone loves the weather up here when it snows, and if we have a good winter, everyone is happy about it," said Ken Raspen, manager of the Shoreline of Tahoe ski and bike shop.

We're in a transition phase between seasons right now, and you can tell just by going into the different shops at Tahoe. Not far from the snow gear, you can still find bikes hanging up with mud on their tires at Shoreline of Tahoe, some recently used ones at their rental place.

"Definitely tapered off a lot with the snow coming in and all that stuff. But we still get some people coming in because it makes the trails wet, which is good for mountain biking," said staff member Zak Kovach of Shoreline of Tahoe.

A slight lull in business this time of year gives them more time to get ready for winter.

For some activities, like fishing, the wind is worse than the cold. Some people fish year round. Now that the cooler air has arrived, it's hard to find very many people out on the lake fishing. Summer is a popular time for fishing, but now a days, fishing shops are gearing up for the winter season as well.

Some fishermen will go out in the lake in the middle of the winter, even when it's snowing. While the weather might be rough to be out in the next few months, the fishing itself might be better.

"If we could stay busy and take a few trips here and there, pay the bills, that would be great," said Zachary Gordon of Tahoe Sport Fishing.

Ski shops are hoping for a great winter season as well and hopefully a lot of snow too.

Shoreline of Tahoe plans on having bike rentals available year round, weather permitting. It just depends on how much snow we get, and if it covers the bike trails.



