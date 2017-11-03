Salvation Army Angel Tree Registration Begins

The Salvation Army of Washoe County has begun registering families for the 2017 Angel Tree program, a program that provides new toys for children in low-income families in Washoe County. Over 400 families have already completed the process.

In order to successfully register, participants must bring the following items: ID for adults in the residence, proof of Washoe County residency (power bill, lease, etc., documentation must have physical address), birth certificate or vaccination record (ages 0 - 17) for children that are being signed up and proof of low-income eligibility (pay stub or benefit award letter). They want to remind people that social security cards and Medicaid cards are not accepted to qualify children for this program.

Participants will be given an appointment day and time to return to select their gifts in December.

Families must register ahead of the distribution to participate.

The registrations began in October in the Social Services office of our Community Center, located at 1931 Sutro Street in Reno, Suite 101 and will continue through November.

There will be no Angel Tree Registration in December.

Registrations will be processed Monday – Friday from 8 AM - 4 PM each day.

No registrations accepted on Thanksgiving, and the office is closed daily from 12 PM – 12:30 pm for lunch.

For those that cannot make these times during the week, Saturday sign-ups are available: November 4 and 18 from 8 AM – 12 PM.

Toy registration is for children in low income families ages 0 to 17. Once again, families must register now to receive an appointment for gift distribution.



If you wish to donate to The Salvation Army Angel Tree program, monetary and toy donations are being accepted at The Salvation Army.

If you wish to make a credit card donation, please call 775-688-4555.