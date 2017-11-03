Greater Nevada Field Hosts Annual Reno Ice Rink

It's that time of year again. Our local outdoor ice rink is returning to Reno for the holiday season.

The skating rink, a holiday tradition since 2005, is located in the plaza in front of Greater Nevada Field.

“We’re extremely proud to incorporate this great venue with Greater Nevada Field this winter,” said Eric Edelstein, Aces President. “Greater Nevada Field is a fun, family environment nearly 365 days a year. We are committed to bringing the same game-day atmosphere year-round for all of Northern Nevada to enjoy.”

Skaters can enjoy the Reno Ice Rink seven days a week during the following hours.

Monday – Friday:

10:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m. to 6:50 p.m. and 7:10 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

*Non-holiday Wednesday’s will not have the 7:10 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. session.



Saturday & Holidays:

10:00 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., 12:30 p.m. to 2:45 p.m., 3:00 p.m. to 5:15 p.m., 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., and 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.



Sunday:

10:00 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., and 3:45 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Holiday dates include November 23 & 24 and December 22 through January 15.

Admission per session is $12 for adults/teens (13-54 years old), $10 for children (3-12 years old) and $10 for seniors (55+ years old).

10-Visit punch passes (with skate rental included) are available for $75 per teen/adult or $65 per child/senior. (All prices included $4 skate rental).

To view the 2017 ice skating schedule and session times, Click Here. For information on group outings, ice rink birthdays or field trips, visit greaternevadafield.com or call Liz Bell at (775) 334-7011.