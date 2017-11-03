Waste Management Offering Extra Waste Pickup for November - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Waste Management Offering Extra Waste Pickup for November

Waste Management is offering residential customers in Sparks and unincorporated Washoe County the no-sticker-required pickup of six extra bags for the cleanup of fall leafs and debris.

During the month of November, residential customers in Sparks and Unincorporated Washoe County may leave an additional six bags, boxes or bundles — not to exceed 3’ x 3’ x 3’ or 40 pounds — outside the container on their service day without using an excess waste sticker.

This program is a great opportunity for homeowners to remove vegetation that might clog storm drains when winter weather arrives.

This excess waste removal is not included in residential rates for City of Reno customers. However, residential customers in the City of Reno may use their excess waste stickers for additional curbside collection during leaf drop season. 

