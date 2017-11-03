College Fair to be Held at UNR Sunday

The Washoe County School District and Western Association for College Admission Counseling will be holding their annual college fair where high school students and their families can learn about financial aid, scholarships, college housing, how to write a college essay, important tests (ACT/SAT) Sunday from noon to 4pm at the University of Nevada, Reno Joe Crowley Student Union.

Students are encouraged to register in advance by visiting www.wacaccollegefair.com and uploading the code to their phone. There will also be computers on-site if students need to register at the fair.