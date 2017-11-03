College Fair to be Held at UNR Sunday - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

College Fair to be Held at UNR Sunday

Posted: Updated:

The Washoe County School District and Western Association for College Admission Counseling will be holding their annual college fair where high school students and their families can learn about financial aid, scholarships, college housing, how to write a college essay, important tests (ACT/SAT)  Sunday from noon to 4pm at the University of Nevada, Reno Joe Crowley Student Union.

Students are encouraged to register in advance by visiting  www.wacaccollegefair.com and uploading the code to their phone. There will also be computers on-site if students need to register at the fair.

  • NewsMore>>

  • iPhone X is Finally Here

    Friday, November 3 2017 9:06 PM EDT2017-11-04 01:06:54 GMT

    The highly-anticipated iPhone X has finally been released, pleasing Apple lovers across the world and right here in Reno. People began lining up along the Apple store before midnight.

    More >>

    The highly-anticipated iPhone X has finally been released, pleasing Apple lovers across the world and right here in Reno. People began lining up along the Apple store before midnight.

    More >>

  • Popularity of Pickup Trucks Grow

    Popularity of Pickup Trucks Grow

    Friday, November 3 2017 9:03 PM EDT2017-11-04 01:03:43 GMT

    The growth comes despite some companies selling fewer cars overall.  Fiat Chrysler Automobiles dropped 13 percent in October, and GM sales fell 2.2 percent.  Ford sales increased 6.2 percent.  All three companies sold more pickups than they did a year ago.

    More >>

    The growth comes despite some companies selling fewer cars overall.  Fiat Chrysler Automobiles dropped 13 percent in October, and GM sales fell 2.2 percent.  Ford sales increased 6.2 percent.  All three companies sold more pickups than they did a year ago.

    More >>

  • Bighorns Complete Two Trades Prior to Season Tip Off

    Bighorns Complete Two Trades Prior to Season Tip Off

    Friday, November 3 2017 8:56 PM EDT2017-11-04 00:56:59 GMT

    The Reno Bighorns completed two trades Friday, acquiring the returning player rights to Aaron Harrison as well as obtaining Agua Caliente Clippers own 2018 first-round, draft pick and Delaware 87ers 2018 4th Round Pick.

    More >>

    The Reno Bighorns completed two trades Friday, acquiring the returning player rights to Aaron Harrison as well as obtaining Agua Caliente Clippers own 2018 first-round, draft pick and Delaware 87ers 2018 4th Round Pick.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.