WCSB Improves Superintendent Traci Davis's Score

The Washoe County School Board decided to improve the score of Superintendent Traci Davis after holding an evaluation to review her performance.

Employees are graded on a scale of developing, emerging, accomplished or distinguished. Davis was originally graded as "emerging," but the board decided to improve this score to "accomplished" citing issues with the review process.

"For me," said Angie Taylor, president of the WCSD Board of Trustees. "That's like not giving someone credit for some of the things that they did accomplish that were outlined that should have been accomplished."

Davis commented that she hopes to improve her process by creating more opportunities to hear feedback from teachers and other school staff.