WCSB Improves Superintendent Traci Davis's Score

Police are currently responding to a vehicle vs pedestrian crash on Stead Blvd. Northbound Stead Blvd has been closed between Lear Blvd and Rocky Mountain. The pedestrian has been transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.More >>
Police are currently responding to a vehicle vs pedestrian crash on Stead Blvd. Northbound Stead Blvd has been closed between Lear Blvd and Rocky Mountain. The pedestrian has been transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.More >>
The highly-anticipated iPhone X has finally been released, pleasing Apple lovers across the world and right here in Reno. People began lining up along the Apple store before midnight.More >>
The highly-anticipated iPhone X has finally been released, pleasing Apple lovers across the world and right here in Reno. People began lining up along the Apple store before midnight.More >>
The growth comes despite some companies selling fewer cars overall. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles dropped 13 percent in October, and GM sales fell 2.2 percent. Ford sales increased 6.2 percent. All three companies sold more pickups than they did a year ago.More >>
The growth comes despite some companies selling fewer cars overall. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles dropped 13 percent in October, and GM sales fell 2.2 percent. Ford sales increased 6.2 percent. All three companies sold more pickups than they did a year ago.More >>
The Reno Bighorns completed two trades Friday, acquiring the returning player rights to Aaron Harrison as well as obtaining Agua Caliente Clippers own 2018 first-round, draft pick and Delaware 87ers 2018 4th Round Pick.More >>
The Reno Bighorns completed two trades Friday, acquiring the returning player rights to Aaron Harrison as well as obtaining Agua Caliente Clippers own 2018 first-round, draft pick and Delaware 87ers 2018 4th Round Pick.More >>
With cold air moving in, ski season will be in full gear before we know it. Which means shops around Tahoe are getting ready for the transition to the winter season, and they could not be more excited.More >>
With cold air moving in, ski season will be in full gear before we know it. Which means shops around Tahoe are getting ready for the transition to the winter season, and they could not be more excited.More >>
The plan calls for 4,700 homes, which is about 4.8 houses per acre. The goal is to break ground at the end of 2018.More >>
The plan calls for 4,700 homes, which is about 4.8 houses per acre. The goal is to break ground at the end of 2018.More >>
Thousands of people across the country are expected to protest this Saturday to condemn fascism.More >>
Thousands of people across the country are expected to protest this Saturday to condemn fascism.More >>
Two miners killed earlier this week at Marigold Mine will be remembered at a ceremony Friday night at Battle Mountain High School.More >>
Two miners killed earlier this week at Marigold Mine will be remembered at a ceremony Friday night at Battle Mountain High School.More >>
Police officers are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Thursday morning near Parkview Street and Mazzone Avenue near Neil Road in Reno.More >>
Police officers are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Thursday morning near Parkview Street and Mazzone Avenue near Neil Road in Reno.More >>
A winter storm warning is up for the Sierra and Lake Tahoe through Saturday evening with 1-2+ feet of snow, and chain controls and travel delays can be expected along our mountain passes.More >>
A winter storm warning is up for the Sierra and Lake Tahoe through Saturday evening with 1-2+ feet of snow, and chain controls and travel delays can be expected along our mountain passes.More >>