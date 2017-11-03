Jury Set for Rancher Cliven Bundy Trial

A jury has been set for the trial of Rancher Cliven Bundy, his two sons and one other co-defendant facing federal charges stemming from an armed standoff with federal agents that took place in April 2014.

They're accused of conspiring to lead a self-styled militia that stood off at gun point with federal agents trying to remove Bundy's cattle from public rangeland near Bunkerville, Nevada.

Opening statements are scheduled to begin Tuesday.