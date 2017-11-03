Plane Crashes Into Las Vegas Golf Course - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Plane Crashes Into Las Vegas Golf Course

Posted: Updated:

A small, passenger plane crashed into the water hazard of a Las Vegas golf course after losing its number one engine Friday morning. 

Emergency crews responded, and the two people on board were treated for minor injuries.

Investigators said the plane's number one engine ceased while making its final approach into north Las Vegas.

