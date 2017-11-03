Twitter Employee Deactivates Trump's Account on Last Day - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Twitter Employee Deactivates Trump's Account on Last Day

Posted: Updated:

Twitter "implemented safeguards" after an employee deactivated President Donald Trump's Twitter account, @realDonaldTrump, on their last day, Thursday. 

Twitter released a statement after the incident was discovered.
 

Through our investigation we have learned that this [the deactivation of Trump's Twitter] was done by a Twitter customer support employee who did this on the employee's last day. We are conducting a full internal review.

Following that statement, they released another statement saying that safeguards had been implemented to prevent this from happening again. 

Update: We have implemented safeguards to prevent this from happening again. We won't be able to share all details about our internal investigation or updates to our security measures, but we take this seriously and our teams are on it.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.