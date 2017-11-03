Twitter Employee Deactivates Trump's Account on Last Day

Twitter "implemented safeguards" after an employee deactivated President Donald Trump's Twitter account, @realDonaldTrump, on their last day, Thursday.

Twitter released a statement after the incident was discovered.



Through our investigation we have learned that this [the deactivation of Trump's Twitter] was done by a Twitter customer support employee who did this on the employee's last day. We are conducting a full internal review.

Following that statement, they released another statement saying that safeguards had been implemented to prevent this from happening again.