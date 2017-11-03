Nevada Tax Commission Extends Emergency Pot Regulations

The Nevada Tax Commission voted to extend the existing emergency regulations allowing recreational marijuana licensing and sales for another 120 days.

The Nevada Appeal reports permanent regulations, which were set to expire Wednesday, are still awaiting legislative approval.

In accordance with the Supreme Court order issued Oct. 20, the regulations, which were extended Wednesday, state that new applications to distribute pot can only be issued to licensed liquor wholesalers.

That requirement makes recreational marijuana use legal in Nevada, giving liquor distributors exclusive rights to distribution for the first 18 months of recreational sales.

But the regulations also adopt the high court's unanimous order existing distribution licenses to recreational licensees on or before Sept. 14 will remain in effect for the full year from the date they were issued.

Information from: Nevada Appeal, http://www.nevadaappeal.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)