Nevada Tax Commission Extends Emergency Pot Regulations - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada Tax Commission Extends Emergency Pot Regulations

Posted: Updated:

The Nevada Tax Commission voted to extend the existing emergency regulations allowing recreational marijuana licensing and sales for another 120 days.

The Nevada Appeal reports permanent regulations, which were set to expire Wednesday, are still awaiting legislative approval.

In accordance with the Supreme Court order issued Oct. 20, the regulations, which were extended Wednesday, state that new applications to distribute pot can only be issued to licensed liquor wholesalers.

That requirement makes recreational marijuana use legal in Nevada, giving liquor distributors exclusive rights to distribution for the first 18 months of recreational sales.

But the regulations also adopt the high court's unanimous order existing distribution licenses to recreational licensees on or before Sept. 14 will remain in effect for the full year from the date they were issued.

Information from: Nevada Appeal, http://www.nevadaappeal.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.