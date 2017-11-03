President Trump Says He's 'Disappointed' With Justice Department

Davis was originally graded as "emerging," but the board decided to improve this score to "accomplished" citing issues with the review process.More >>
They're accused of conspiring to lead a self-styled militia that stood off at gun point with federal agents trying to remove Bundy's cattle from public rangeland near Bunkerville, Nevada.More >>
Investigators said the plane's number one engine ceased while making its final approach into north Las Vegas. Two passengers on board were treated for minor injuries.More >>
Twitter says they have "implemented safeguards" to prevent an event like this from happening again.More >>
The Nevada Tax Commission voted to extend the existing emergency regulations allowing recreational marijuana licensing and sales for another 120 days.More >>
The plan calls for 4,700 homes, which is about 4.8 houses per acre. The goal is to break ground at the end of 2018.More >>
Thousands of people across the country are expected to protest this Saturday to condemn fascism.More >>
Police officers are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Thursday morning near Parkview Street and Mazzone Avenue near Neil Road in Reno.More >>
Authorities say an SUV driver suffered minor injuries after being hit by a UPS truck in south Reno on Thursday.More >>
Tesla CEO Elon Musk says while the company recently delivered its 250,000th Tesla, it is experiencing a slowdown at the Gigafactory east of Sparks.More >>
