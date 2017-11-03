California Asks for $7.4 Billion to Help Wildfire Recovery - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

California Asks for $7.4 Billion to Help Wildfire Recovery

Posted: Updated:

California Gov. Jerry Brown is joining lawmakers to request $7.4 billion in federal funding for wildfire relief and recovery efforts.

Brown says the funding would go toward cleanup and programs to support housing, transportation, agriculture, environmental protection and other services for those affected by the deadly fires.

In a letter sent to the White House on Friday, Brown joined California's two U.S. Senators and 39 members of the California congressional delegation to urge President Donald Trump and Congress to adopt a third disaster-related appropriations bill to support the state recovery.

A series of blazes that started the night of October 8 in several Northern California counties killed at least 43 people and destroyed about 8,900 homes and other structures.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.