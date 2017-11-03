Massachusetts Becomes First State to Adopt Ban on Bump Stocks - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Massachusetts Becomes First State to Adopt Ban on Bump Stocks

Posted: Updated:

Massachusetts has become the first state to adopt a ban on bump stocks since the mass shooting at a Las Vegas music festival.

Republican Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito on Friday signed into law an appropriations bill that included a prohibition on the devices, which can make a semi-automatic rifle mimic the firing action of a fully automatic weapon.

Authorities say Stephen Paddock used a bump stock while firing on concert-goers from his hotel room.

The Gun Owners Action League of Massachusetts, an affiliate of the National Rifle Association, had called on Republican Gov. Charlie Baker to veto the ban. Among other objections, the group said the potential penalties were too harsh.

Baker is on vacation outside the state, but had expressed his support for banning bump stocks in the days after the worst mass shooting in modern American history on Oct. 1.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.