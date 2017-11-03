Nevada Basketball 'Throwback' Game at Virginia St. Gym Sold Out

The University of Nevada Athletics Department will be providing a shuttle service from the West Stadium parking garage to the Virginia Street Gym for the “Throwback” game with Dominican University on Friday. The game tips at 7 p.m.

The event is a sellout as all tickets for the “Throwback” game have been sold in this smaller unique venue.

There are two parking options for fans, the Brian Whalen and West Stadium parking garages. The Whalen garage is just north of VSG on Virginia Street and the West Stadium garage is north of Lawlor Events Center.

For those who choose to park in the Brain Whalen garage there will be signage that directs you to VSG. There are several construction projects in the area so please follow the signs for easier access to the gym.

The shuttle service from the West Stadium garage will begin at 5:30 p.m. with the final return shuttle leaving the VSG one hour after the game has ended.

There will be signage near the elevators in the West Stadium garage and members of guest services directing fans to the shuttle.

There is drop off point, the cutout in front of the School of Fine Arts for those who need assistance entering the arena. Members of guest services will be available to assist those being dropped off at the cutout.

(University of Nevada, Reno)